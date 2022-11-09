Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters visit Taiynsha district

9 November 2022, 20:15

9 November 2022, 20:15

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters visit Taiynsha district

TAIYNSHA. KAZINFORM Members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, led by Majilis deputy Dmitri Koloda, held meetings with the voters in Taiynsha district, North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The deputy told those present about the candidate’s election program.

Besides, they met with health workers and residents of the district.