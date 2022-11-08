Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters met N Kazakhstan agrarians

8 November 2022, 20:01
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the residents of North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the Peterfeld Agro production base they met with farmers, also met with people in Beskol village, debated election initiatives for the development of infrastructure in the region.

At the Kozybayev University they met with the students.


News