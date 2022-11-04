Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet with scientific and cultural community reps

    4 November 2022, 22:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the republican public headquarters for supporting presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with participation of the representatives of the scientific and cultural community of Kazakhstan. Executive secretary of the AMANAT Party Askhat Oralov took part in the meeting, Kazinform reports.

    Those attending debated the priorities of the election platform of the candidate, got acquainted with the work of the election headquarters, shared views.

    As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21, 2022 to run until November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    2022 Presidential Election
