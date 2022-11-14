Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet with residents of Atyrau region

14 November 2022, 20:41
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with residents of Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

During the meetings they told those present about the election program of the presidential candidate.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning in Kazakhstan started on October 21, 2022. The presidential election will be held on November 20.


