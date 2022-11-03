Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Zhetysu rgn

3 November 2022, 21:20
KONAYEV. KAZINFORM The members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with voters in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

At the meetings with local entrepreneurs and farmers debated were SME support measures. In the village of Bapyk bi the members of the headquarters met with the workers of the Koksu sugar plant discussing business and labor support measures.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21, 2022 to run until November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


News