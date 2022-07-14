kz
qz
ру
en
中文
ўз
ق ز
Politics
Laws, decrees, orders
Politics
Speeches of the President of RK
Development of the President's Message
President
Parliament
Government
Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan
Other Governmental Authorities
Diplomacy
Parties and Organizations
Parties and NGOs
Law and justice
Elections
Astana process (special project)
For Nuclear Weapons Free World
Eurasian Economic Union
Appointments
Digital Kazakhstan
Economy
Astana Economic Forum
Economy
Finance and Budget
Oil and Gas
Industry
Agriculture
Small and Medium Business
Business
Astana Economic Forum
Banks
Bitcoin
Countering crisis
EBRD
Eurasian Economic Union
Foreign investments
National Bank of Kazakhstan
World Bank
World Economic Forum
Society
Coronavirus
Abai 175 Years
Youth policy
Environment
Society
Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
Cultural Heritage
Housing Construction Development
Ecology
Healthcare
Religion
Education and Science
Entertainment
Culture
Elections
Law and justice
Kazinform's Timeline
Science
Constitution Day
Independence day
«Salamatty Kazakhstan» Program
Fellow nationals
Opinion
Turkic Council News
Victory Day
Regions
Astana
Almaty
Shymkent
Kyzylorda
Abai region
Akmola region
Aktobe region
Almaty region
Atyrau region
West Kazakhstan region
Zhambyl region
Zhetysu region
Karaganda region
Kostanay region
Kyzylorda region
Mangystau region
Pavlodar region
North Kazakhstan region
Turkestan region
Ulytau region
East Kazakhstan region
Accidents
Appointments
Around The World
Politics
Economy
Society
Regions
Accidents
Appointments
Around The World
IP=
Main Page
>
News
>
Government
KASSYM-JOMART TOKAYEV REPRIMANDS MINISTERS OF TRADE AND AGRICULTURE
Редактор:
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2022, 11:10
Photo: akorda.kz
Government of Kazakhstan
President of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Share in
News
Read also
Helicopters released over 2,000 tons of water to suppress wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy