Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The heads of state exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and wished the fraternal people of Kazakhstan and Türkiye well-being, prosperity and success.

The telephone conversation further focused on the prospects of further strengthening of bilateral strategic partnership across trade and economic, investment and humanitarian sectors.

Utmost attention was paid to effective implementation of the agreements reached during last year’s state visits of the President of Kazakhstan to Ankara and the President of Türkiye to Astana.

The sides also exchanged views on the pressing issues of international and regional agenda.