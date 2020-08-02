Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hold telephone conversation

    2 August 2020, 09:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The two Presidents exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy for all Muslims Eid al-Adha holiday, and wished goodness, happiness and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of Kazakhstan and Turkey, Akorda informs.

    During the conversation, the Presidents discussed the current epidemiological situation in both countries. Highly commending Ankara’s effective actions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the humanitarian assistance provided by the Turkish side. The parties agreed to continue coordinating efforts to overcome the consequences of coronavirus and post-crisis recovery.

    The two sides touched upon the state and prospects of development of Kazakh-Turkish strategic relations. The importance of maintaining the positive dynamics of bilateral trade and implementing joint investment projects, especially in healthcare, the «new economy», and agriculture was emphasized.

    At the end of the talks, President Tokayev reaffirmed the invitation to his Turkish counterpart to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

    Raushan Alzhanova

