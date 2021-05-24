Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives W Kazakhstan Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received West Kazakhstan Governor Gali Iskaliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the key indicators of the region’s socioeconomic development, operations of socio-entrepreneurial corporations, attraction of investments and trans-border river problems.

The Head of State supported the administration’s plans to build the scientific and production beef farming facility in the region noting it has opportunities to increase meat production and strengthen the country’s starting in the global market. The President stressed the need to preserve technical and staff potential of the machine building industry of West Kazakhstan, set the task to decrease demographic risks, create new jobs and support investors.



