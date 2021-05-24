Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives W Kazakhstan Governor

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 May 2021, 19:00
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives W Kazakhstan Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received West Kazakhstan Governor Gali Iskaliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the key indicators of the region’s socioeconomic development, operations of socio-entrepreneurial corporations, attraction of investments and trans-border river problems.

The Head of State supported the administration’s plans to build the scientific and production beef farming facility in the region noting it has opportunities to increase meat production and strengthen the country’s starting in the global market. The President stressed the need to preserve technical and staff potential of the machine building industry of West Kazakhstan, set the task to decrease demographic risks, create new jobs and support investors.


West Kazakhstan region    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty