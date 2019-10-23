Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Timur Kulibayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 October 2019, 18:00
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Timur Kulibayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State received head of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs presidium Timur Kulibayev, the Akorda press service reports.

Kulibayev reported on the National Chamber’s current activities and further plans, plans for further national economy development.

Tokayev drew attention to the importance of promoting micro and small businesses, efficient use of tax-free regime for this category. The President considers that it is crucial to organize training for emergent entrepreneurs to expand small business the countrywide.

President of Kazakhstan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital