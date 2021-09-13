Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Svevind Group CEO

    13 September 2021, 19:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received CEO of Svevind Group Wolfgang Kropp, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, Mr. Wolfgang Kropp talked about the prospects for implementing investments projects in the sphere of green energy.

    In particular, a project for constructing wind and solar power stations to produce green hydrogen is to be implemented in Mangistau region. The possibility of establishing production of wind generators and solar panels is under consideration.

    Tokayev underscored the paramount importance of renewable energy and decreasing the dependency of the economy on carbon. In his opinion, special attention must be paid to hydrogen energy.

    The Kazakh President confirmed the State’s support for the project positively commending the investment proposals of the company.


