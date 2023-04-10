Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of Azerbaijan in Akorda

    10 April 2023, 15:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the tradition, the high guest was welcomed with full military honors, including the Guard of Honor. After the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played by the presidential orchestra, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev proceeded to the bilateral negotiations in a narrow format.

    Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10 at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

    Silk Way TV Channel is to air live the broadcast of the Azerbaijani President’s official visit to Kazakhstan.

