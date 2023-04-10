Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of Azerbaijan in Akorda

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2023, 15:27
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of Azerbaijan in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the tradition, the high guest was welcomed with full military honors, including the Guard of Honor. After the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played by the presidential orchestra, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev proceeded to the bilateral negotiations in a narrow format.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10 at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

Silk Way TV Channel is to air live the broadcast of the Azerbaijani President’s official visit to Kazakhstan.


Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox