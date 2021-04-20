Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev

    20 April 2021, 17:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State was informed about the criminal situation and the work results of the internal affairs bodies for the first quarter of 2020.

    The Minister told the President about the positive trends in a number of areas of the Ministry’s activities. According to Yerlan Turgumbayev, the crime rate since 2020 in the country has been decreased by 13 %, while the number of robberies, thefts and hooliganism for 37 %. The level of security in public places and on the streets has increased.

    President Tokayev was informed about the state of the fight against drug crime. According to the Minister’s date, in the first quarter, the police has revealed 860 crimes, eliminated eight laboratories for the production of synthetic drugs, seized more than 1 ton of narcotic substances.

    The Minister reported on the state of the road safety, as well as about the implementation of the Presidential instructions to ensure the «walking distance police» principle and the reforming the service of district inspectors.

    The Head of State was reported on bringing the staffing level of the units for the protection of women and children from violence to the required standards, as well as about the gradual introduction of the specialization of women investigators in the investigation of criminal cases of violent crimes against women and children.

    At the end, President Tokayev instructed Minister Turgumbayev to strengthen the work on digitalization of the internal affairs bodies, prevention of road accidents. The Head of State also pointed out the need to take measures improving the personnel’s work and the Ministry’s information policy.

