Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Mayor of Nur-Sultan

    26 July 2019, 15:42

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received today theMayor of the city of Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, Kazinform cites the pressservice of Akorda.

    ThePresident of Kazakhstan was informed of the socio-economic development of thecapital city in the first half of 2019.

    Kassym-JomartTokayev entrusted Altay Kulginov with several tasks to ramp up construction ofurban facilities, build affordable housing, and to step up work on attractinginvestment and creating new jobs, and improving the well-being of needyfamilies.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    President of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year