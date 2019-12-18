Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Madina Abylkassymova

    18 December 2019, 18:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairwoman of the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency Madina Abylkassymova, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President gave her tasks to ensure the stability of the banking system and development of the financial sector.

    The new agency will be located in Almaty.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State has decreed today to appoint Madina Abylkassymova the chairwoman of the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency. Prior to the appointment she has been acting as the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

