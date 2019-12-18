Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Madina Abylkassymova

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 December 2019, 18:14
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Madina Abylkassymova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairwoman of the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency Madina Abylkassymova, the Akorda press service reports.

The President gave her tasks to ensure the stability of the banking system and development of the financial sector.

The new agency will be located in Almaty.

As earlier reported, the Head of State has decreed today to appoint Madina Abylkassymova the chairwoman of the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency. Prior to the appointment she has been acting as the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships