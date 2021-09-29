Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Group CEO at Surbana Jurong Private Limited

    29 September 2021, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received, Heang Fine Wong, the Group CEO at Surbana Jurong Private Limited, the Akorda press service reports.

    The parties focused on the prospects for implementing the Almaty agglomeration development investment project. The President got acquainted with the company’s plans to build four new satellite cities G4 City in Almaty in partnership with the Kazakh investors. The master plan, the project development roadmap which provides for building utilities and social infrastructure, creating favorable investment climate have been already elaborated.

    The Head of State noted strategic importance for strengthening investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore and assured foreign partners of the country’s project support.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

