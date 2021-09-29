Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Group CEO at Surbana Jurong Private Limited

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 September 2021, 17:00
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Group CEO at Surbana Jurong Private Limited

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received, Heang Fine Wong, the Group CEO at Surbana Jurong Private Limited, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties focused on the prospects for implementing the Almaty agglomeration development investment project. The President got acquainted with the company’s plans to build four new satellite cities G4 City in Almaty in partnership with the Kazakh investors. The master plan, the project development roadmap which provides for building utilities and social infrastructure, creating favorable investment climate have been already elaborated.

The Head of State noted strategic importance for strengthening investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore and assured foreign partners of the country’s project support.


Almaty region   Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Construction    Business, companies  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires