Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an online meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is in the capital of Kazakhstan on a working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the conversation, President Tokayev and Minister Cavusoglu discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership with an emphasis on further strengthening trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The Leader of Kazakhstan conveyed his best wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reiterating the invitation to the Turkish leader to visit Kazakhstan this year. The dates of the visit are now being worked out through diplomatic channels.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the upcoming 12th Meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission to be held next week in Nursultan will contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s Government support for joint projects with the participation of Turkish companies.

In turn, Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan’s leader for the opportunity to meet. The Minister also conveyed to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev words of support from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the January events.

The diplomat expressed Turkey's full support for the political and economic reforms carried out under the leadership of Kazakhstan’s President.