Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The sides discussed the issues of increasing the potential of football in Kazakhstan and development of youth sports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gianni Infantino on his recent reelection to the FIFA President’s post and thanked him for an invaluable contribution to the development of football around the world including Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Leader highly praised the prospects of expanding cooperation with the FIFA. He emphasized the importance of Infantino’s visit in terms of facilitating football in Kazakhstan. «We appreciate your efforts and support you as the FIFA President. We plan to continue the partnership with the FIFA and with you,» said the Head of State. In his words, more than 1 million people in Kazakhstan regularly play football today. 17 football centers and two academies are working countrywide with more than 7,000 children training there.