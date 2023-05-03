Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
The sides discussed the issues of increasing the potential of football in Kazakhstan and development of youth sports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gianni Infantino on his recent reelection to the FIFA President’s post and thanked him for an invaluable contribution to the development of football around the world including Kazakhstan.