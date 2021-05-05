Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Children’s Rights Ombudsman

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2021, 20:02
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Children’s Rights Ombudsman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Children’s Rights Ombudsman Aruzhan Sain, the Akorda press service reports.

The Children’s Rights Ombudsman reported on the work done to provide rights and legal interests of children in the context of execution of the decisions adopted earlier as tasked by the President.

She reported on realization of the roadmap for improving quality of life of children with disabilities which is called to reduce the level of children’s disablement. The Ombudsman made some suggestions aimed at protecting children’s rights at medical, social protection and education facilities, as well as orphan homes, specialized care homes, and told about children’s rights violations detected.


President of Kazakhstan    Social support  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays