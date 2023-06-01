Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Children’s Ombudsman of Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 June 2023, 13:40
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Children’s Ombudsman of Kazakhstan Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Children’s Ombudsman Aruzhan Sain to debate pressing children’s healthcare and social protection issues, child abuse countermeasures, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State drew attention to the importance of taking effective measures to ensure security and prevent violations of law against the minors, to observe guarantees of the rights of orphaned children, and to support kids with disabilities.

Following the meeting, the President set certain tasks.


