    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Chairman of Directors Board of Petrovietnam Hoang Quoc Vuong

    21 August 2023, 14:10

    HANOI. KAZINFORM The Head of State had a meeting with Hoang Quoc Vuong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Petrovietnam State Corporation, Kazinform reports via the Akorda press office.

    The company is one of the major players in the oil and gas industry in Southeast Asia. Total consolidated assets are valued at USD 40 billion.

    During the meeting, the prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy and oil and gas chemistry were discussed.

    The President highlighted the possibility of granting tax and customs incentives to investors who are keen on implementing projects in oil and gas processing and geological exploration.

    In turn, Hoang Quoc Vuong subsequently informed the President about the company's projects in the industries of energy and petrochemicals.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

