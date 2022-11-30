Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives CEO of Air Liquide François Jackow

30 November 2022, 09:15
PARIS. KAZINFORM As part of his official visit to France, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with CEO and Director of Air Liquide chemical company François Jackow, the press office of Akorda reported.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the course of implementation of the French company’s projects in Kazakhstan and plans for the nearest outlook.

According to François Jackow, Air Liquide which specializes in production of technical gases has implemented €120mln worth projects in Kazakhstan.

In particular, Air Liquid Munay Tech Gases joint venture launched production of technical gases on the ground of oil refineries in Atyrau and Pavlodar.

Photo: t.me/bort_01


