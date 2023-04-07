Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Astana Mayor

    7 April 2023, 12:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

    The latter reported on the city’s socioeconomic and infrastructure development, the progress of the construction of life-supporting infrastructure (gas-fired thermal stations, TPP 3), social facilities (schools, medical centers, available housing), development of residential areas, the conclusion of shared construction faculties, and gasification.

    The mayor said about the attraction of investments. In the first quarter, some 200 billion tenge was invested in the city that is 20% more as compared to the same period in 2022.

    Following the meeting, the President gave tasks on the city development, sooner completion of water supply and heating facilities, as well as solution to pressing issues of the city residents.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

