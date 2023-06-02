Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to hold Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish a Climate Project Office for Central Asia as well as to hold a Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan in 2026 while addressing the 2nd meeting of the Central Asian and European Union leaders, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Our countries are increasingly exposed to the consequences of climate change, affecting food security, creating additions threats to sustainable development,» said Tokayev.

As an active and responsible member of the international community, Kazakhstan set the goal to become carbon neutral by 2060, adopting the corresponding Strategy, developed taking into account the current climate trends and international commitments. The country actively implements the principles of circular economy.

«The share of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy balance stands at 4.5%. The share is set to rise to 15% by 2030,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Tokayev went on to propose to set up a Climate and Green Energy Project Office for Central Asia in Almaty.

«In this vein, it is reasonable to activate joint efforts as part of the Global Gateway strategy and the Team Europe initiative on climate change, water resources, development of renewable energy sources in Central Asia,» he said.

The Kazakh President said that special attention needs to be placed to activate joint work within the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS). He proposed to hold a Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan in 2026.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to take part in the leaders of the Central Asian countries and the European Union.