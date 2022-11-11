Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization

    11 November 2022, 13:25

    SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish the Center of Digitalization of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform reports.

    Taking the floor at the OTS Summit in Samarkand, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the leaders of the Turkic states to actively cooperate in IT sector. «Amid the current geopolitical conditions, the countries more and more isolate technologically from each other. For this reason, we should focus on the latest developments of the Turkic countries in IT sector, which will contribute to our digital development,» said the Kazakh President.

    He reminded of the memorandum of interaction signed by the Turkic states’ IT hubs at the recent Astana Digital Bridge Forum.

    «In this regard, I propose to establish the Center of Digitalization of the Organization of Turkic States on the ground of Astana Hub Technological Park. This structure will enable us to develop digital solutions for trade, transport, water resources management, IT security and other important sectors. To efficiently implement this initiative, I propose to establish the Turkic States Venture Fund which will attract investments in important startup projects,» said the President.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand