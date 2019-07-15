Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev points to positive economic growth

    15 July 2019, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is chairing an expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic ofKazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Today weare holding an enlarged meeting of the Government. According to the agenda,there are pressing problems. We are to make a decision on all these matters.First, we will consider the results of economic growth for the first half ofthe year. In general, fairly good figures were achieved in January-June of thisyear. The economic growth was 4.1%, the inflation rate was 5,1%. Fixed capitalinvestment has increased by 11.7%. It is natural that all these economicindicators are meant to have a positive impact. The main goal is to fullyutilize our potential,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, opening the enlargedmeeting.

    The PrimeMinister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Governor of the National Bank, theMinister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the Minister of Labor andSocial Protection of the Population, and other heads of government authoritieswill make reports at the meeting.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Economy
