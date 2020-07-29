Kassym-Jomart Tokayev orders to extend quarantine regime for two weeks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Head of State has held a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country, Akorda reports.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin reported to the President that Kazakhstan sees decline in coronavirus cases by 29%. The number of coronavirus cases has stabilized at the level of 1500-1600 people per day. The workload of hospitals fell by 43% including intensive care wards - by 27%. The number of people recovered from the novel coronavirus has increased to 63%.

Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi informed the President about the measures aimed at the phased lifting of quarantine measures in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State stressed the critical importance of further reducing the incidence and mortality rates caused by coronavirus infection. In order to further consolidate the positive effect of the restrictive measures introduced in July and taking into account the possible complication of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan and neighboring states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the State Commission to extend the quarantine regime for two more weeks.