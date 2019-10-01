Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nikol Pashinyan discuss bilateral trade-economic partnership in Yerevan

    1 October 2019, 16:40

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The sides discussed the issues of the bilateral trade and economic partnership and cooperation in trade and logistics sectors.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Nikol Pashinyan for hospitality and a high level of organization of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Commission and pointed out trustful dialogue established by the two countries.

    «We need to pay more attention to the trade and economic cooperation. We should activate our work and search for additional opportunities,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

    Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence in further activation of the Kazakh-Armenian economic interaction.

    «Our trade-economic relations have intensified in recent time. But I believe that our potential is much bigger. We need to work on implementation of this potential. The Eurasian Economic Union opens new opportunities for our countries,» the Armenian PM said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published