Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nikol Pashinyan discuss bilateral trade-economic partnership in Yerevan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
1 October 2019, 16:40
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The sides discussed the issues of the bilateral trade and economic partnership and cooperation in trade and logistics sectors.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Nikol Pashinyan for hospitality and a high level of organization of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Commission and pointed out trustful dialogue established by the two countries.

«We need to pay more attention to the trade and economic cooperation. We should activate our work and search for additional opportunities,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence in further activation of the Kazakh-Armenian economic interaction.

«Our trade-economic relations have intensified in recent time. But I believe that our potential is much bigger. We need to work on implementation of this potential. The Eurasian Economic Union opens new opportunities for our countries,» the Armenian PM said.

