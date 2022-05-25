Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2022, 18:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President held a meeting with Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange company, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, they discussed prospects for long-term cooperation between the relevant agencies of Kazakhstan and Binance in digital finance and implementing joint educational programs in the field of blockchain technologies, as well as issues of creating a regional hub of the crypto industry in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, in the presence of President Tokayev, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Binance signed a Memorandum on Cooperation in the Republic of Kazakhstan.


