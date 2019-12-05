Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Angela Merkel

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 December 2019, 17:15
BERLIN. KAZINFORM – The bilateral talks of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with German Chancellor Angela Merkel have just begun in Berlin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The solemn meeting of the leaders of Kazakhstan and Germany was held in front of the Federal Chancellery which is considered one of the most magnificent and largest government headquarters in the world.photo

Angela Merkel warmly greeted President Tokayev next to the entrance of the Federal Chancellery where the national flags of Kazakhstan and Germany were raised.photo

Chancellor Merkel introduced the officials of the German side to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who, in turn, introduced members of the Kazakhstani delegation.

Upon completion of the official greeting ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Angela Merkel began the bilateral meeting at the Federal Chancellery.

After the meeting, Tokayev and Merkel will hold a joint press conference.

The program of the visit also includes the meeting with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace, the President’s principal official residence.

President Tokayev is also set to meet with former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and German business elite. A dinner with Germany businessmen will wrap up the official program of the first day of President Tokayev’s official visit to the country.

Tomorrow, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the 28th session of the Berlin Eurasian Club and hold meetings with heads of German companies.

Over the first nine months of 2019 the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany has made $1.3 billion.

News
