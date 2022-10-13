Go to the main site
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Vice President of China Wang Qishan

    13 October 2022, 10:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Wang Qishan on the sidelines of the VI Jubilee Summit of the CICA, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    At the meeting, the Kazakh Leader said that China's participation in this high-level event would significantly contribute to the strengthening of trust-based partnership in the name of peace, stability and security on our vast continent.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Chinese side for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiative on transformation of the CICA into a full-fledged international organization.

    The sides discussed the course of implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan last month.

    Wang Qishan extended greetings from Xi Jinping to Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and emphasized dynamic development of the China-Kazakhstan bilateral relations in trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics, cultural-humanitarian, industrial spheres and in digitalization.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Politics CICA Kazakhstan
