Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Vice President of China Wang Qishan
13 October 2022, 10:19

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Vice President of China Wang Qishan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Wang Qishan on the sidelines of the VI Jubilee Summit of the CICA, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the Kazakh Leader said that China's participation in this high-level event would significantly contribute to the strengthening of trust-based partnership in the name of peace, stability and security on our vast continent.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Chinese side for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiative on transformation of the CICA into a full-fledged international organization.

The sides discussed the course of implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan last month.

Wang Qishan extended greetings from Xi Jinping to Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and emphasized dynamic development of the China-Kazakhstan bilateral relations in trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics, cultural-humanitarian, industrial spheres and in digitalization.

Photo: akorda.kz



Related news
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Read also
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive