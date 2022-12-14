Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Stadler Rail AG Group CEO Peter Spuhler

14 December 2022, 10:44
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sides discussed the implementation of the project on manufacture of railroad carriages in Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the Swiss company’s plans on modernization of the railroad carriages producing plant, use of Kazakhstan aluminum and establishment of a full-cycle production.

Peter Spuhler told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about his company’s intention to increase localization 35% by 2030 and export the products.

The sides discussed also the issues of transfer of knowledge and expert competencies.

The Swiss company plans to open educational center for Kazakhstani youth and build constructive relations with Kazakhstani colleges and universities.

The President expressed confidence that the implementation of the joint project will let strengthen the trade-economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland.


Photo: akorda.kz

