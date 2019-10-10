Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets members of National Public Confidence Council

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 October 2019, 07:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a number of meetings in Akorda on Wednesday, Kazinform reports citing the presidential press service.

At a meeting with Oraz Zhandossov and Bagdat Mussin, members of the National Public Confidence Council, the sides discussed the relevant issues of the country’s economic development, implementation of investment projects and digitalization of Kazakhstan.

The President also received well-known singer Tamara Asser for discussing the state of culture in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Tamara Assar creative success.

President of Kazakhstan    National Public Confidence Council  
