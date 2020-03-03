Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets member of CPC Central Committee Political Bureau Yang Jiechi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Yang Jiechi informed the Kazakh Leader of the measures launched by China in fighting the coronavirus spread.

According to the Head of State, the Republic of Kazakhstan fully agrees on the efforts and decisive actions of the Chinese leadership in this uneasy period. «As Xi Jinping said, it is the period of the most severe trials fallen on the Chinese people in recent years. We will continue moving ahead towards development and strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries,» the Head of State said.





The meeting discussed the prospects of strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese ties and the two countries’ interaction at the international arena.

«Let me convey the best wishes from Chinese Leader Xi Jinping to you. In September 2019, you paid your first state visit to our country. Together with the President of the PRC, you spoke for further development of all-round strategic partnership and gave a new impulse to the Chinese-Kazakh relations,» Yang Jiechi said.



