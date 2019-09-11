Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President and Nation

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets member of CPC Central Committee Political Bureau Yang Jiechi

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 September 2019, 11:32
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets member of CPC Central Committee Political Bureau Yang Jiechi

BEIJING. KAZINFORM In the course of the state visit to China, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

During the talk, the Head of State noted long-standing acquaintance with Yang Jiechi and his successful activity on the post of the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that this state visit was of great importance for Kazakhstan.

photo

«China is our neighbor, friendly country, the world’s second economy. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to this visit. We are grateful to China for the support of the CICA and other initiatives of Kazakhstan at the international arena. The agreements reached between our first President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping will gain further development, « the Head of State said.

Yang Jiechi congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election as the President of Kazakhstan in June 2019. According to the Chinese politician, this testifies high confidence of the Kazakh people.

Yang Jiechi expressed confidence that the visit of the Kazakh leader would give a new impulse to the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two countries.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and China   President of Kazakhstan    Politics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post