Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Welcoming the guest, the President noted the importance of his visit for further strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and IAEA.

«Your visit is timely from the viewpoint of promotion in the development of our relations. You know that cooperation with IAEA is of priority importance for Kazakhstan. We are interested and highly praise your activity as the chief of this important structure,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues including the strengthening of technical cooperation and the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

The President highlighted the dominating role of the IAEA in the peaceful use of atomic energy and in strengthening the nuclear security regime.

In turn, Rafael Grossi thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome and highly estimated the role of Kazakhstan as one of the leaders and responsible participants of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation process.

«We do a lot together in different areas. I would be very happy to exchange views with you on a wide range of issues: from health care to your future nuclear power development program,» the IAEA Director General said.