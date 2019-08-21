Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets foreign ministers of CA countries

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 August 2019, 21:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries – Chingiz Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan), Sirodjidin Mukhriddin (Tajikistan), Raşit Meredow (Turkmenistan) and Abdulaziz Kamilov (Uzbekistan), Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Head of State congratulated the diplomats on successful completion of the regular C5+1 High Level Meeting, which serves as an effective mechanism of strengthening the regional interaction and relations with the U.S.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the CA foreign ministers’ attention to the importance of further development of integration processes in the region.

«Our common centuries-long history, good-neighborhood relations, cultural and religious affinity were and remain the basis of rapprochement of our countries. Thanks to the efforts of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, the cooperation in the Central Asian region has always been a priority of our foreign policy,» he emphasized.

The Kazakh leader also touched upon the issues of expansion of trade, investment, transport and cultural-humanitarian ties in the region.

He stressed the necessity of implementation of the agreements concluded during the 1st Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held in March 2018 in the Kazakh capital.

«We can say, without exaggeration, that this event marks a new milestone in the relations among our countries, which is proved by a considerable rise in interregional trade,» the Kazakh President said.

Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Central Asia  
