Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets European Council President Charles Michel in Akorda

27 October 2022, 10:35

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met President of the European Council Charles Michel in Akorda Palace.

The EC President arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, the Akorda press service reports.

Photo: t.me/bort_01