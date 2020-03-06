Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Dmitry Medvedev in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of the two countries’ all-round strategic partnership. Special attention was given to the issues of ensuring international and regional security.

The Head of State congratulated Dmitry Medvedev on his appointment to a high post.

«Your rich experience of state activity will certainly serve to strengthen the Russian statehood. Especially now, when Russia is entering a new stage of its development. The constitutional reforms in your country are of great interest to Kazakhstan, as we are allies and strategic partners,» the President said.

Dmitry Medvedev noted the symbolism of his visit to our country in a new capacity.

«I see it as a symbol of our friendship, a symbol of our alliance. It so happened that the visits that I made in the positions that I held in recent years, first of all, took place to your country. It seems to me that this allows us to better understand each other, strengthen our strategic partnership and our allied relations,» the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said.





Dmitry Medvedev conveyed greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Head of State.

Speaking about the Kazakh-Russian cooperation, Dmitry Medvedev noted that it is at a fairly important and serious stage of development.

«You mentioned the constitutional reform that we are undergoing. We are also closely monitoring the processes in your country. There can be no other way, because we are friends, partners, and must not only help each other's development, but also, to a certain extent, learn some of the stages, periods, and elements of our development that have already passed. I will try to make my meetings as Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council contribute to this,» he said.

The parties also exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, including measures taken by the two countries to combat the spread of COVID-19.



