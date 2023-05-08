Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 May 2023, 22:00
RZHEV. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun his working trip to the Russian Federation with a visit to the memorial places of Rzhev district, where the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War took place, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State laid flowers to the Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades and observed a minute of silence in memory of the dead.

The Memorial is a granite wall with the length of 27 meters and height of around four meters with the inscription «Eternal Memory to the Warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades from Grateful Kazakhstanis.»

On the right side of the wall there is a panel with a map of Kazakhstan on which the cities of Almaty and Aktobe are marked, where the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades were formed in 1941. The names of 9,312 soldiers called up to these brigades from Kazakhstan are engraved on the marble slabs.

The Head of State laid also flowers to the Memorial to Kyrgyz Warriors and held a minute of silence in their honour.

