Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan concerned over escalation of tension in Afghanistan

    15 August 2021, 14:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the heads of force authorities regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev took to his Twitter account to reveal that he had had the meeting with the heads of force authorities regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

    During the meeting, the Head of State instructed to assume measures to ensure security of our nationals and diplomats who are currently in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

    The President also tweeted that Kazakhstan is concerned over the escalation of tension in Afghanistan and keeps a close eye on how things unfold there.

    Earlier it was reported that the Taliban militants seized much of the country. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission in Afghanistan led by Ambassador Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev continues to work in Kabul. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, limited number of employees remain at the embassy in Kabul. Part of the employees returned home amid safety concerns.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Afghanistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties