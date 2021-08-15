Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan concerned over escalation of tension in Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the heads of force authorities regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev took to his Twitter account to reveal that he had had the meeting with the heads of force authorities regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Head of State instructed to assume measures to ensure security of our nationals and diplomats who are currently in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The President also tweeted that Kazakhstan is concerned over the escalation of tension in Afghanistan and keeps a close eye on how things unfold there.

Earlier it was reported that the Taliban militants seized much of the country. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission in Afghanistan led by Ambassador Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev continues to work in Kabul. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, limited number of employees remain at the embassy in Kabul. Part of the employees returned home amid safety concerns.