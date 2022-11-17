Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties

    17 November 2022, 14:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Welcoming Josep Borrell, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of his visit to Astana from the viewpoint of strengthening the Kazakhstan-EU interaction.

    According to the President, the EU-Kazakhstan Agreement on Extended Partnership and Cooperation laid the foundation for a new stage of deepened interaction in all spheres.

    «We welcome the high-level contacts between Kazakhstan and the EU. In this regard, I would like to note the visit of President of the European Union Charles Michel, which was very productive, and my negotiations with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I believe that we have achieved mutual understanding in many issues of our cooperation. I welcome also the memorandum signed in Egypt by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Ursula von der Leyen. It is a certain step ahead in our mutual cooperation,» said the Head of State.


    In turn, Josep Borrell thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and emphasized positive dynamics of the EU-Kazakhstan relations development.

    «I am pleased to note that EU and Kazakhstan are good partners. We speak about common challenges with mutual trust and respect. My visit takes place in a very important period, when you have launched serious reforms and transformations, to make your country more open, more inclusive and more democratic,» the EU High Representative said.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

