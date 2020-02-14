Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 February 2020, 23:38
MUNICH. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated issues of bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade and economy, transport and logistics, energy, communications and agriculture. The Presidents noted that signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea gave a new impetus to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation of the neighboring states. They also debated pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

Following the talks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

